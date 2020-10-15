1h ago
U.S. Stimulus Hopes Gone, Tax Poverty, China Inflation: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Even with the U.S. still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, Washington fell short in delivering more stimulus before the election. Now, voters will help decide what happens next
- Millions of low-income Americans are locked into poverty thanks to U.S. tax policy, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta researchers say
- With the U.S. importing more goods than it’s exporting, shipments of American cotton, grain and hay are getting squeezed due to limited availability of shipping containers
- Canada’s main opposition party is cautioning the central bank against financing Justin Trudeau’s spending plans beyond immediate pandemic emergency measures, thrusting the Bank of Canada into a political firestorm
- China’s consumer inflation slowed in September, driven by a moderation in food price gains
- Bloomberg Economics expect China’s GDP data due next week to confirm the economy’s robust recovery extended into 3Q
- Thai Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has wanted for decades to give the country’s national parks time to recover from the damage caused by an endless stream of tourists. Covid-19 gave him the chance
- Africa has many hurdles that must be overcome if it is to fulfill its vision of instituting a continental free-trade agreement
- Finally, don’t miss this week’s episode of the Stephanomics podcast on which jobs are really worth saving
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.