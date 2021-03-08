(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, U.S. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

  • With Democrats on the verge of passing an almost $2 trillion stimulus bill and Covid-19 vaccinations moving ahead, the U.S. economic outlook is much sunnier than it looked in early January

    • President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion package will sail through the House when it takes up the bill on Tuesday, according to Democratic lawmakers and aides, even after proposals progressives championed were scaled back

    • The U.S. is on course for an employment boom this year once pandemic restrictions ease and the economy reopens, according to economists at Goldman Sachs

    • There is little reason to think the hiring trajectory is poised to bend anytime soon

    • High-frequency indicators continued to improve across most measures and the February jobs report reaffirmed that vigorous growth is returning as the economy reopens from winter lockdowns

  • Optimism that Covid-19 vaccines and continued government stimulus offer an escape from the worst health crisis in a century has sent bond yields soaring and pushed bets on rising inflation in the U.S. to the highest in a decade
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dashboard shows how far U.S. economy has to go on jobs
  • In a battle between those who love or hate China’s economic growth target, a compromise appears to have emerged: a goal low enough to be more easily ignored
  • Empowering women to participate fully in the modern economy would light a fire under global growth, adding about $20 trillion to global GDP in 2050 relative to a baseline scenario of persistent gender inequality, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Adriana Dupita
    • There are still almost 40 countries where women can be fired from their jobs simply for getting pregnant, World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart said in a discussion on how the pandemic is making it even harder for women to escape poverty

    • The pandemic has darkened the picture on women’s pay

    • Just one of the 31 central bank governors appointed last year was a woman
  • Finally, here’s what to be on the lookout for in the world economy this week

