U.S. Stimulus, Powell’s Dashboard, Empowering Women: Eco Day
,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, U.S. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
With Democrats on the verge of passing an almost $2 trillion stimulus bill and Covid-19 vaccinations moving ahead, the U.S. economic outlook is much sunnier than it looked in early January
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion package will sail through the House when it takes up the bill on Tuesday, according to Democratic lawmakers and aides, even after proposals progressives championed were scaled back
The U.S. is on course for an employment boom this year once pandemic restrictions ease and the economy reopens, according to economists at Goldman Sachs
- There is little reason to think the hiring trajectory is poised to bend anytime soon
High-frequency indicators continued to improve across most measures and the February jobs report reaffirmed that vigorous growth is returning as the economy reopens from winter lockdowns
- Optimism that Covid-19 vaccines and continued government stimulus offer an escape from the worst health crisis in a century has sent bond yields soaring and pushed bets on rising inflation in the U.S. to the highest in a decade
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dashboard shows how far U.S. economy has to go on jobs
- In a battle between those who love or hate China’s economic growth target, a compromise appears to have emerged: a goal low enough to be more easily ignored
- Empowering women to participate fully in the modern economy would light a fire under global growth, adding about $20 trillion to global GDP in 2050 relative to a baseline scenario of persistent gender inequality, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Adriana Dupita
- There are still almost 40 countries where women can be fired from their jobs simply for getting pregnant, World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart said in a discussion on how the pandemic is making it even harder for women to escape poverty
The pandemic has darkened the picture on women’s pay
- Just one of the 31 central bank governors appointed last year was a woman
- Finally, here’s what to be on the lookout for in the world economy this week
