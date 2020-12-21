17m ago
U.S. Stimulus, U.K. Travel Halt, Democracy Recession: Eco Day
- Congressional leaders reached a deal on a roughly $900 billion spending package to bolster the U.S. economy amid the continued coronavirus pandemic giving lawmakers a short timetable to review and pass the second-biggest economic rescue measure in the nation’s history. It leaves open questions about the Fed’s emergency facilities
- Europe and regions from Canada to Hong Kong suspended travel links to the U.K., as a full lockdown came into force in London and southeast England to contain a mutation to the coronavirus
- Approaching the end of the year, with China boasting a ‘V’ shaped recovery, and the U.S., U.K., and other free-market democracies facing more deaths and a deeper recession, the democratic model is not holding up so well, according to Bloomberg economists
- Governments that acted quickly to restrict social interactions to safeguard the health of their citizens in the pandemic also had the most success in protecting their economies, research by Bloomberg Economics shows
- Investors in Chile are steeling themselves for a tumultuous year ahead with two elections and the drafting of a new constitution, processes that will test the country’s reputation as Latin America’s most stable and business-friendly nation
