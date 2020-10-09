9h ago
U.S. Stimulus, Weak U.K. Growth, SNB Crunch Time: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The White House shifted tack signaling it’s again leaning toward a large-scale stimulus bill, as Fed officials kept up pressure for Washington to renew fiscal support for the virus-ravaged economy
- The U.K. economy grew at less than half the pace anticipated in August even as the government stepped up efforts revive the beleaguered hospitality industry
- Millions of Britons at risk of losing their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic face one of the most dramatic losses of income in the developed world, increasing pressure on the government not to scale back emergency welfare next year
- Thomas Jordan’s biggest personnel crisis since the Swiss National Bank president took the helm eight years ago is about to come to a head
- Lifting lockdowns is unlikely to lead to a decisive and sustained economic boost if Covid-19 infections remain elevated, the IMF said
- India’s central bank signaled more policy easing ahead and announced a slew of liquidity steps to support an economy it sees contracting 9.5% this fiscal year
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.