(Bloomberg) -- Worries over the delta variant or China’s crackdown aren’t putting off investors from piling into U.S. stocks.

U.S. equity funds attracted $12.8 billion in the seven days ending Aug. 18, marking the largest inflow in nine weeks, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists citing EPFR Global data. Worldwide, investors poured $23.9 billion into equities in the period, and pulled $4.5 billion from cash funds, the first outflow in five weeks.

While risks to the global economic recovery are mounting, money managers in search of returns are sticking to equities. As stocks come off record highs, some markets are faring better than others. Those in China are taking the biggest hit as Beijing widens its regulatory crackdown, with the impact spreading to European luxury shares this week.

The BofA data, which was collected before the Federal Reserve indicated it could potentially start to taper stimulus this year, indicates investors still have enough confidence in policy support to “buy the dip,” according to the BofA strategists.

“Investors have zero fear of central banks,” the strategists wrote in a note dated Aug. 19.

U.S. large caps were in vogue, receiving $14 billion of inflows in the week, while investors pulled money out of U.S. small-caps and growth stocks.

Bond funds were also in favor, receiving $12.6 billion. Of those, investment-grade bond funds netted the largest amount, $7.8 billion. High-yield and emerging-market debt also had inflows.

