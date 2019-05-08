U.S. Stock Futures Drop After Trump Says China `Broke the Deal'

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures tumbled after President Donald Trump said China “broke the deal” that he was negotiating on trade, days after he threatened to raise tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese imports.

S&P 500 Index futures contracts expiring in June fell 0.3% as of 9:53 a.m. in Tokyo after Trump made comments on trade talks at a campaign rally Wednesday in Panama City Beach, Florida. Dow Jones Industrial Average contracts were down 0.4% while those on the Nasdaq 100 were down 0.4%.

Trump’s comments come as top Chinese trade negotiator Liu He travels to Washington Thursday for further talks.

