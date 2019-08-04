(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures slid after China’s yuan sank beyond 7 per dollar for the first time in more than a decade, dimming hopes for a resolution to the nations’ trade war.

S&P 500 Index futures contracts expiring in September fell as much as 1% after China’s central bank weakened its daily currency fixing past the key level. Dow Jones Industrial Average contracts shed as much as 0.8%, while those on the Nasdaq 100 slipped as much as 1.3%. The S&P 500 Index closed lower Friday, in its worst week since the sell-off in December.

China’s central bank set its daily reference rate at a weaker level than 6.9 per dollar for the first time since December. The yuan’s declines intensified losses in Asian markets as investors worried about President Donald Trump’s escalation of the U.S.-China trade war.

“It’s become clear that despite the economics of the trade war being very clear cut, and a quick resolution very desirable, the politics of it have become murkier,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

