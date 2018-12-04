(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures fell in Asian trading Tuesday as investors said the trade truce between the U.S. and China lacked detail.

December contracts on the S&P 500 Index declined as much as 0.6 percent as of 1:47 p.m. in Tokyo after the underlying gauge rose a second day on Monday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Sentiment in the region soured after President Donald Trump left his top advisers scrambling on Monday to explain a trade deal he claimed he’d struck with China to reduce tariffs on U.S. cars exported to the country.

“The disparities between what Trump said and what his advisers said is just not good,” said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities’ Australian unit. “We are going to see retracements due to the lack of details from the U.S. and China on the whole trade situation.”

Twidale added that his clients are reducing positions in equity indexes and currencies, which shows a turnaround in sentiment since the G-20 summit.

