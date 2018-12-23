(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures edged lower, signaling the S&P 500 won’t get a reprieve from a months-long sell-off as the chaos gripping Washington continued to unnerve investors.

Contracts on the S&P 500 retreated 0.3 percent at 6:09 p.m. in New York, looking to snap a seven-day slide that is already the the longest losing streak of the year. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 75 points, while Nasdaq 100 contracts lost 0.5 percent. U.S. equity markets will close early Monday ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Investors looking for calm after a rout that sent the S&P 500 to its worst week in nearly a decade instead got more turmoil from D.C., where President Donald Trump again took aim at the Federal Reserve’s policy autonomy at the same time parts of the federal government remained closed amid a spending impasse. It’s unwelcome turmoil angst for markets buffeted by rising interest rates, the trade war with China and plunging oil prices. Though economic data continues to look robust, anxiety over a recession is rising.

“The problem is simply that everything is going in the wrong direction,” said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at KeyBank. “The markets are in panic mode, investors are standing on the sidelines, there is too much uncertainty out there. In some ways the market participants need to be assured that we’re not falling into a recession.”

Losses on the equities markets have been unrelenting. In a year of big reversals, stocks just notched their worst week since 2011, with the S&P 500 falling 7.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite descending into a bear market. Equally troubling was the sheer volume descending on exchanges during a typically sleepy stretch ahead of the holidays. The current sell-off has now lasted 13 weeks, and just featured declines of greater than 1.5 percent in five of the last six days.

Word Trump has discussed firing Powell went down poorly over the weekend on Wall Street, a place not known for its sympathy with Powell’s policies. While the Fed’s program of pushing up borrowing costs even as inflation expectations ease has been blamed for exacerbating and even causing the meltdown in equities, most investors saw the prospect of ousting Powell as ill-advised meddling that could sow more agitation a market that just saw volatility surge to a 10-month high.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin moved to reassure markets late Saturday that Powell wouldn’t be ousted, after four people familiar with the matter said Trump has repeatedly discussed firing the central bank chief in recent days. White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday echoed the comments.

Fed angst was at the center of last week’s market cyclone, in which the S&P 500 tumbled 7.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index became the biggest U.S. equity gauge to enter a bear market since the financial crisis. The Federal Open Market Committee raised interest rates for the fourth time this year on Wednesday and Powell downplayed the role of market turbulence in setting policy, disappointing bulls who hoped for broader acknowledgement of their plight.

Concerns about an escalating U.S. trade war with China have hurt stocks in recent weeks, and Trump has also entwined his trade war with Fed policy. In a statement on Saturday attributed to the president that was tweeted by Mnuchin, Trump said current Fed policy was terrible “especially in light of my major trade negotiations which are ongoing.”

