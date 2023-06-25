13h ago
U.S. stock futures edge up, currencies steady
Bloomberg News,
Government bonds rallied and stocks dropped as investors hedged the risk that economies would flag under central banks pushing their inflation-fighting zeal and rate-hiking campaigns too far.
European bond yields slumped as the Stoxx Europe 600 Index extended declines to a sixth day, the longest losing streak since October. Germany’s 10-year benchmark yield tumbled four basis points as data showed the business outlook deteriorated to the lowest seen this year as Europe’s biggest economy struggles to emerge from recession.
Anxiety has been rising in equity markets that central banks determined to extinguish inflation will keep pushing rates higher and risk breaking fragile economies. Futures on the S&P 500 pointed lower after the gauge suffered its worst week since March, while yields on benchmark U.S. Treasury yields dropped four basis points.
“As central banks remain hawkish on the back of persistent inflationary pressure, the likelihood of a soft landing is falling,” said Andrew McCaffery, global chief investment officer at Fidelity International, in a note published Monday. “Investors should consider lowering overall risk appetite.”
Meanwhile, markets have absorbed the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin’s almost quarter-century grip on power. Russian officials met key partners, including in China, a day after Yevgeny Prigozhin halted the advance of his Wagner mercenary group toward Moscow.
Oil turned higher, with traders alert to the risk that any prolonged turmoil in Russia could reverberate through global oil markets. The country’s war in Ukraine has already upended trade flows, with major consumers in Asia including China boosting imports of Russian energy.
“This weekend’s happenings make us realize is that it’s important to have geopolitical hedges in the portfolio, so we’ve always had commodities fulfil that role,” Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management Ltd, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “When there is suddenly a big military event, commodity prices can surge and you’ve got that protection.”
Gas traders were also bracing for more market turbulence, with European gas already seeing the highest volatility since the invasion of Ukraine.
Shares of Russian aluminum producer United Co. Rusal International PJSC, which offer some insight into appetite for the nation’s assets via Hong Kong-traded securities, fell almost 9 per cent.
Key events this week:
- US new home sales, durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal, Tuesday
- China industrial profits, Wednesday
- US wholesale inventories, goods trade balance, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve to unveil results of annual banking industry stress test, Wednesday
- Policy panel with ECB’s Christine Lagarde, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, BOJ’s Kazuo Ueda and BOE’s Andrew Bailey at ECB forum in Sintra, Wednesday
- Sweden rate decision, Thursday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic speaks on the US economic outlook at event in Dublin, Thursday
- China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Friday
- Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday
- Japan unemployment, industrial production, Tokyo CPI, Friday
- US personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent as of 10:39 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 per cent
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 per cent
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent
- The euro was little changed at $1.0896
- The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 143.20 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.3 per cent to 7.2406 per dollar
- The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to $1.2737
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.2 per cent to $30,335.88
- Ether fell 0.3 per cent to $1,888.01
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.69 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.31 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.29 per cent
Commodities
- Brent crude rose 0.2 per cent to $74.01 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1,929.80 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Allegra Catelli and Ksenia Galouchko.