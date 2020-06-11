(Bloomberg) -- Losses picked up in U.S. stock index futures as worries on second wave of coronavirus infections grow and the Federal Reserve said the path to economic recovery will be a long one.

June contracts on the S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 12:34 p.m. in Hong Kong, extending earlier declines. Those on Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.4%.

Coronavirus cases reached 2 million in the U.S., according to data from the John Hopkins University. That’s after Texas recorded 2,504 new cases, the highest one-day total since the pandemic emerged, according to state health department figures.

“The jump in Texas virus headcount so soon after reopening has likely turned focus to the disconnect between bullish asset prices vs the dismal state of economy,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp. “But jump in case counts even if it proves to be a temporary spike illustrates just how jittery the market is.”

