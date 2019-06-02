U.S. Stock Futures Fall as China Blames U.S. on Trade Talks Flop

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures slid after China’s government blamed the U.S. for the latest collapse in trade talks.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index lost as much as 0.7% after Beijing released a white paper on Sunday saying the escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies hasn’t “made America great again” -- appropriating President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 0.8%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average also declined as much as 0.8%.

The S&P 500 Index sank 1.3% on Friday in New York after Trump threatened to place escalating tariffs on Mexico, as U.S. stocks capped their first first monthly decline since last December’s market rout. The Dow Jones Industrial average recorded its sixth weekly loss, the longest slump since 2011.

China contends that Washington’s trade moves have done serious harm to the U.S. economy by increasing production costs, causing prices hikes, damaging growth and people’s livelihoods and creating barriers to U.S. exports to China.

