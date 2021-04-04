U.S. stock futures gained and Treasuries steadied as investors digested Friday’s unexpectedly strong jobs report. The pound climbed to its strongest level in two weeks.

S&P 500 futures were headed for their best winning streak since mid-March, extending an advance spurred by data showing U.S. employers added the most jobs in seven months. Treasuries steadied after their selloff last week while the pound appreciated to a two-week high against the dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed ahead with plans to reopen the economy.

Trading volumes were thin on Monday, with many markets closed for holidays, including China and Hong Kong, as well as much of Europe.

A dollar gauge erased gains, helping commodity-linked currencies advance, even as crude retreated. Oil fell after OPEC+ leaders decided to ramp up output and a spike in Indian COVID-19 infections underscored risks to energy demand. Shares in India slumped the most in five weeks with more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 24 hours.

Investors are following the debate over U.S. President Joe Biden’s US$2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal, as Republicans expressed guarded support for a more limited plan. The response so far in bond markets has been muted, with inflation concerns easing amid doubts over the viability of more-generous spending, even as central banks remain committed to keeping interest rates lower for longer.

“Markets are at a critical stepping stone phase of the reflation trade where the data needs to confirm what markets have been pricing up until now,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi. “While non-farm payrolls did check all the boxes, it’s only the first step in a long stairway-climbing adventure that is bound to have a misstep or two.”

On the vaccination front, China is ramping up its efforts, aiming to be twice as fast as the U.S. Meanwhile, a leader of the World Health Organization’s program said the rollout of shots will be expanded to 100 countries in the next couple of weeks, from 84 at present.

Some key events to watch this week:

The Reserve Bank of Australia delivers its policy decision Tuesday.

U.S. Federal Reserve publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.

Japan publishes its balance of payments numbers Thursday.

China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in an IMF panel on the global economy Friday.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1 per cent as of 12:55 p.m. London time.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was little changed at US$1.1757.

The British pound jumped 0.2 per cent to US$1.3863.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 110.49 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries added one basis point to 1.73 per cent.

Commodities