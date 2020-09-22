Stock futures rose as a rally in technology shares tempered concern over tighter restrictions to combat the coronavirus amid cloudy prospects for economic stimulus.

S&P 500 contracts rebounded, while Nasdaq 100 futures extended gains as giants Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. jumped in premarket trading. Tesla Inc. slumped after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk cautioned that any new technology unveiled at the “Battery Day” event on Tuesday may not reach serious, high-volume production until 2022.

Equity futures briefly turned lower after Boris Johnson tightened the U.K.’s coronavirus restrictions and warned the new rules are likely to be in place for six months, as the government tries to stamp out a resurgence of the disease. In the U.S., House Democrats are moving ahead with a vote on a stopgap measure to fund the government past Sept. 30, even after Senate Republicans criticized the measure for withholding farm aid. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify on the economic recovery before the House Financial Services Committee.

These are some events to watch this week:

Powell appears before the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus to discuss the central bank’s response on Wednesday.

New Zealand rate decision on Wednesday.

U.S. initial jobless claims are due Thursday.

Here are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 advanced 0.2 per cent as of 8:52 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro dipped 0.2 per cent to US$1.1753.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1 per cent to 104.56 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 0.67 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.51 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to 0.191 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.7 per cent to US$39.60 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,911.11 an ounce.

Silver depreciated 1.5 per cent to US$24.34 per ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, Andreea Papuc, Todd White, Yakob Peterseil and Lynn Thomasson.