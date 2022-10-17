Inflation is high, the Fed is not going to pivot: Michele Schneider

Stock futures climbed after the S&P 500 breached a long-term technical level that has triggered rallies in the past, with risk appetite improving as more of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s unfunded tax cuts were reversed.

In premarket trading, contracts signaled the U.S. equity gauge would bounce back, following a close below the 200-week moving average. Bank of America Corp. gained after reporting its highest quarterly net interest income in at least a decade. Treasury yields dropped with the dollar while pound and UK bonds jumped.

Morgan Stanley’s long-time equities bear says U.S. stocks are ripe for a short-term rally in the absence of an earnings capitulation or an official recession. A 25 per cent slump in the S&P 500 this year has left it testing a “serious floor of support,” which could lead to a technical recovery, strategist Michael J. Wilson wrote.

Wilson -- who correctly predicted this year’s slump -- said he “would not rule out” the S&P 500 rising to about 4,150 points -- suggesting 16 per cent upside from its latest close. “While that seems like an awfully big move, it would be in line with bear market rallies this year and prior ones,” he said, while retaining his overall negative long-term stance on equities.

“What is likely an extreme oversold condition in the stock market could become a catalyst for a modest rally before the year’s end,” said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer.

Traders also sifted through the latest economic data, with a measure of New York state manufacturing contracting for a third month in October.

Key events this week:

U.S. industrial production, NAHB housing market index, Tuesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Euro area CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

U.S. MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Charles Evans, James Bullard speak, Wednesday

U.S. existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Euro area consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1.7 per cent as of 9:12 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent

The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$0.9784

The British pound rose 1.6 per cent to US$1.1354

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.70 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1 per cent to US$19,549.58

Ether rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,320.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 3.92 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 2.23 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 39 basis points to 3.95 per cent

Commodities