2m ago
U.S. stock futures signal S&P 500 will bounce from rout
Bloomberg News,
Stock futures climbed after the S&P 500 breached a long-term technical level that has triggered rallies in the past, with risk appetite improving as more of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s unfunded tax cuts were reversed.
In premarket trading, contracts signaled the U.S. equity gauge would bounce back, following a close below the 200-week moving average. Bank of America Corp. gained after reporting its highest quarterly net interest income in at least a decade. Treasury yields dropped with the dollar while pound and UK bonds jumped.
Morgan Stanley’s long-time equities bear says U.S. stocks are ripe for a short-term rally in the absence of an earnings capitulation or an official recession. A 25 per cent slump in the S&P 500 this year has left it testing a “serious floor of support,” which could lead to a technical recovery, strategist Michael J. Wilson wrote.
Wilson -- who correctly predicted this year’s slump -- said he “would not rule out” the S&P 500 rising to about 4,150 points -- suggesting 16 per cent upside from its latest close. “While that seems like an awfully big move, it would be in line with bear market rallies this year and prior ones,” he said, while retaining his overall negative long-term stance on equities.
“What is likely an extreme oversold condition in the stock market could become a catalyst for a modest rally before the year’s end,” said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer.
Traders also sifted through the latest economic data, with a measure of New York state manufacturing contracting for a third month in October.
Key events this week:
- U.S. industrial production, NAHB housing market index, Tuesday
- Fed’s Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday
- Euro area CPI, Wednesday
- EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
- U.S. MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, Fed Beige Book, Wednesday
- Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Charles Evans, James Bullard speak, Wednesday
- U.S. existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday
- Euro area consumer confidence, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1.7 per cent as of 9:12 a.m. New York time
- Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1 per cent
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.5 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent
- The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$0.9784
- The British pound rose 1.6 per cent to US$1.1354
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.70 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1.1 per cent to US$19,549.58
- Ether rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,320.81
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 3.92 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 2.23 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined 39 basis points to 3.95 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8 per cent to US$86.27 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 1.3 per cent to US$1,670.20 an ounce