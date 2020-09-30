U.S. equity-index futures dropped alongside most stock markets after an acrimonious American presidential debate highlighted the risk of a contested vote in November. The dollar fluctuated.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts slipped in the hours after the chaotic sparring between Donald Trump and Democratic hopeful Joe Biden during which the president suggested vote-by-mail could be rife with fraud. In Europe, declines in industrial-goods and tech shares outweighed gains in utilities.

“What we’ve seen from the debate is the reinforcement that if Biden wins, Trump is not going to accept that,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne. “People positioned for an ugly contest afterwards have been validated.”

Investment firms were also recalibrating positions on the final day of this quarter, with traders saying flows were positive for the dollar. Various tech shares fell in premarket trading alongside Walt Disney Co., which said 28,000 workers will be let go in its slumping U.S. resort business. That marks one of the deepest workforce reductions of the Covid-19 era.

Global investors are keeping an eye on news about coronavirus vaccines and on talks in Washington for a new stimulus package that’s set to reach a critical juncture this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke Tuesday morning for 50 minutes and are set to speak again Wednesday.

Traders are preparing for euro-area inflation data on Friday. Sub-zero headline CPI readings came for France and Germany and put a damper on the euro Wednesday as they ratcheted up the probability of additional easing by the European Central Bank. ECB officials are speaking Wednesday.

Earlier in Asia, China Evergrande Group’s stock and local bonds soared after the developer took a major step toward avoiding a cash crunch that had threatened to roil the nation’s US$50 trillion financial system and reverberate across global markets.

China markets are shut from Thursday for more than a week of holidays. South Korea is closed Wednesday. Equity gauges in Japan and Australia declined by at least 2 per cent.

Here are some key events coming up:

A large line up of ECB officials, including President Christine Lagarde, speak Wednesday at the ECB and its Watchers Conference.

The EIA crude oil inventory report comes out Wednesday.

The September U.S. employment report on Friday will be the last before the November election.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.4 per cent as of 6:57 a.m. New York time.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures fell 0.5 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The British pound sank 0.2 per cent to US$1.2839.

Switzerland’s franc was little changed at 1.0798 per euro.

The offshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.8121 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 0.65 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to -0.54 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.191 per cent.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to 0.519 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.9 per cent to US$38.95 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.6 per cent to US$1,886.18 an ounce.

Natural gas dipped 2.1 per cent to US$2.51 per mmbtu.

Iron ore surged 3.6 per cent to US$121.05 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh and Vassilis Karamanis.