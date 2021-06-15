U.S. equity futures fluctuated as investors turned cautious before a policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Oil extended a powerful rally and Treasuries were steady.

Contracts on the S&P 500 index drifted between modest losses and gains after the underlying gauge snapped a three-day winning streak amid weakness in technology and real estate. Chemical producers led a small advance in European stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield hovered around 1.5 per cent. The dollar edged lower versus major peers.

Investors are marking time before the Fed’s policy decision due Wednesday, as concerns mount that officials could pencil in a timetable for tapering stimulus injections that have driven a market boom. The latest statement is set to include updated projections for interest rates and economic forecasts.

With inflation and economic growth accelerating this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues may consider moving up a discussion on scaling back monetary stimulus and laying the groundwork for the first post-pandemic interest rate hike as soon as 2023.

“The outlook looks pretty positive but a lot of investors are asking for there to be better clarity on when we are going to have some start to the taper,” Julie Biel, portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, said on Bloomberg Television. “There’s a lot of nerves that we are going to wait too long, the economy is going to overheat and then we’re going to have to taper all at once.”

Elsewhere, global benchmark Brent was closing in on US$75 a barrel after industry data pointed to a substantial draw in U.S. crude stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate climbed to the highest level since October 2018.

China ordered state firms to curb overseas commodities exposure to rein in soaring raw materials prices. Copper reversed gains on the moves.

Bitcoin topped US$40,000 after closing Tuesday at its highest level since May. The British pound gained on the dollar as inflation surged unexpectedly past the Bank of England’s target for the first time in almost two years.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Open Market Committee rate decision comes on Wednesday, with a news conference from Jerome Powell after

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin meet Wednesday in Geneva

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House panel Thursday on the federal budget

Rate decisions come from Switzerland and Norway on Thursday

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 9:58 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.5 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2129.

The British pound jumped 0.2 per cent to US$1.4106.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.397 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 109.94 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.16 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to -0.24 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.051 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield jumped one basis point to 0.763 per cent.

Commodities