(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures climbed after the S&P 500 Index swung from gains to losses, tumbling 1.5% on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell failed to quell investor concerns that tightening policy will choke economic growth.

March e-mini contracts on the S&P 500 rose as much as 0.5 percent, while those on the Nasdaq 100 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average gained as much as 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

“A more tempered Fed rate hike projection should be seen as a positive in the medium term,” said Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia Pacific at JPMorgan Asset Management. “The Fed’s projection on 2019 growth remains solid, which is crucial for the global trade cycle.”

Oanda Corp.’s Stephen Innes said he saw a “huge overreaction” to the Fed’s move. “Algos may have kicked in too far,” he added.

Key Insights

The S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent, breaking its February intraday low as markets revolted from what they saw as a less-dovish-than-hoped Fed rate increase. The central bank trimmed its outlook for hikes and cited softening global economic conditions.

The drop pushed the benchmark gauge’s 14-day relative strength index into oversold territory. It’s a technical signal that suggests it may soon be time to buy U.S. stocks.

The Fed’s warning on softening global economic conditions echoed that of FedEx Corp., which on Tuesday cut its profit forecast amid a slowdown in global trade in recent months, with leading indicators pointing to an ongoing deceleration in the near term. The weaker outlook stocked concerns that the world economy is weakening amid rising trade tensions, especially between the U.S. and China.

Market Reaction

S&P 500 e-mini futures expiring in March rose 0.4 percent as of 10:29 a.m. in Tokyo; the gauge is on track to post its largest annual fall since the Global Financial Crisis.

Dow contracts gained 0.3 percent; Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4 percent.

