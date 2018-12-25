(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures tumbled at the trading open in New York on the evening of Christmas Day, signaling that the benchmark for American equities could enter a bear market when cash markets reopen on Dec. 26.

March contracts on the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent at 6:31 p.m. in New York, after plunging as much as 1.1 percent in volatile trading, while futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. The benchmark gauge for American equities is 7 points away from completing a full-blown bear market drop.

“U.S. futures are collapsing further. We are in the middle of the worst storm in global financial markets since the 2008 crisis with markets crashing from New York to Tokyo,” said Bernd Berg, global macro and FX strategist at Woodman Asset Management. “As global central banks are unlikely to come to the rescue this time around, the global market crash might continue well into next year.”

The U.S. stock market has been roiled in a year of big reversals with the Nasdaq Composite descending into a bear market last week and the nation’s benchmark inching closer to ending the longest bull market ever recorded. Even Donald Trump’s expression of confidence in Steven Mnuchin and the U.S. economy hasn’t calmed markets which had spiraled after Bloomberg News reported that the president had discussed firing the central bank’s chairman over raising interest rates.

“It is very unusual that the bias among the market participants is to the downside during this time of the year, and there’s not a lot of time to fix that,” Walter “Bucky” Hellwig, a senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama, said by phone. “I am not a trader but I checked the futures three times on Sunday and am watching the futures on a Christmas evening as well -- when you get moves like this you just can’t ignore them.”

