(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday after President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he would drop plans for tariffs on Mexico.

S&P 500 Index futures contracts expiring in June rose 0.6% as of 7:30 a.m. in Tokyo after Trump said that plans for a 5% tariff on Mexican goods had been “indefinitely suspended.” Dow Jones Industrial Average contracts rose 0.6%, while those on the Nasdaq 100 added 0.7%.

U.S. stocks rallied for a fourth day on Friday amid speculation the Federal Reserve will move to cut interest rates to shore up the economy after a report showed employers added the fewest workers in three months and wage gains cooled.

“If there is one constant that keeps the S&P ticking, it’s the Federal Reserve cheap money,” Stephen Innes, head of trading and market strategy at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note on Sunday.

The world’s largest stock market posted a monthly drop in May, as concerns over corporate earnings accelerated on technology stocks and Trump threatened to more more than double tariffs on Chinese goods. The month ended with the U.S. president turning his tariff gun to Mexico.

