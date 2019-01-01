U.S. Stock-Index Futures Rise in First Trading Day of 2019

(Bloomberg) -- S&P 500 e-mini contracts expiring March rise 0.4% as of 7:08 a.m. in Singapore in first trading day of 2019.

President Donald Trump invited the top congressional leaders from both parties to a White House briefing on border security and suggested he wants to “make a deal” to end the government shutdown.

Dow Jones futures +0.5%, Nasdaq 100 futures +0.6%

NOTE: S&P 500 Index fell 6.2% in 2018, worst yearly drop since the financial crisis

