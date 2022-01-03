U.S. equities pushed lower, with investors assessing the pain ahead for growth stocks as Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. dragged key indexes on Tuesday. Treasuries pared earlier gains and the dollar rose the most in nearly three weeks.

The S&P 500 fell while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s losses exceeded 1 per cent. Apple’s decline, as concerns about iPhone supply in the important holiday quarter mount, pushed the firm’s market value below US$2 trillion. The firm has told suppliers to make few components for some products because of weakening demand. Tesla fell after fourth-quarter deliveries missed estimates, despite the firm offering incentives in important markets.

Treasury yields declined across the curve, with the policy-sensitive 10-year yield around 3.78 per cent, after dropping to around 3.72 per cent earlier. Oil declined and the dollar strengthened.

Investors, still reeling from a spell of predictions they got wrong in 2022, expect a volatile year of trading. Federal Reserve policy will dictate how stocks and bonds perform, with some traders already seeking out opportunities resulting from risk assets getting sold off.

Recession concerns also continue to linger, with former New York Fed President William Dudley saying that an imminent slowdown won’t be severe while investors continue to mull how much Fed tightening will impact the economy. All eyes will be on the jobs report this week, as softening in the labor market remains the Fed’s focus.

“Everyone is bracing for volatility. That seems to be the common theme,” said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade. “Anyone I talk to, they’re expecting generally elevated levels of volatility this year. And maybe that doesn’t mean another year like we had this past year but a much choppier market.”

Signs that Covid infections may have peaked in some of China’s biggest cities had buoyed sentiment earlier in the session. However, China’s economy may not get the “outsized boost” people are expecting, Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., wrote in a note. Chris Senyek of Wolfe Research also isn’t bullish about China’s reopening.

“In our view, there’s still a massive amount of uncertainty there, and whenever growth does begin to reaccelerate, inflation headwinds are more likely than not to offset global growth tailwinds,” he said in a note.

The main markets moves are:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.9 per cent as of 12:06 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7 per cent

The euro fell 1 per cent to US$1.0558

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.1973

The Japanese yen was little changed at 130.76 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7 per cent to US$16,626.38

Ether fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,208.75

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 3.78 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.39 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.65 per cent

Commodities