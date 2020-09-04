U.S. stock losses take hold, led by tumble in Big Tech

The biggest U.S. tech shares extended their tumble as traders looked past a better-than-forecast jobs report to focus on concerns about excessive valuations for some of this year’s best performers.

Losses for Amazon.com, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 down more than 5 per cent at one point and its two-day rout to more than 10 per cent, though it later pared declines. While the broader market fared better, the S&P 500’s drop exceeded 2 per cent. Treasury yields rose along with the dollar. European shares slumped.

The worst of Friday’s selloff appeared to stem from concern that the recent run-up in tech shares wasn’t tied to broad investor sentiment, but instead was driven by outsize options trades from one firm. The Financial Times reported that SoftBank bought billions of dollars in tech derivatives before the rout that began Thursday.

Traders are seeking to find an appropriate valuation for tech stocks and gauge the health of the U.S. economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on after having killed more than 180,000 Americans. While the industry is generating blockbuster profits during the stay-at-home lockdowns, there’s also evidence that high-flying names have become overheated.

“It’s definitely a top-heavy selloff,” said Dan Russo, chief market strategist at Chaikin Analytics. “It’s those crowded names that were over-owned that are being sold again today. It’s the lofty valuations, the stocks just were stretched.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million in August, including the hiring of 238,000 temporary Census workers, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The unemployment rate fell by almost 2 percentage points, to 8.4 per cent.

Elsewhere, emerging-market stocks fell for a third day. Asian shares dropped, with Australia’s benchmark recording the biggest decline since May.

Here are the latest market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 2.4 per cent at 11:11 a.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 4 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent.

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.1798.

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 106.32 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased four basis points to 0.68 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.48 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 0.25 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8 per cent to US$40.22 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,924.65 an ounce.

Silver was little changed at US$26.58 per ounce.