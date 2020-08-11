(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia headed for a mixed start after a rally in U.S. equities fizzled late in the Wall Street session amid concern a spending package from Washington is not imminent. Gold tumbled the most in seven years.

Futures nudged up in Japan and Australia, while contracts in Hong Kong retreated. The S&P 500 fell for the first time in eight trading sessions as investors sold some of the rally’s biggest winners and some traders cited comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying stimulus talks are at a stalemate as a catalyst. Treasury yields jumped before this week’s debt auctions.

“There’s some profit-taking going on, they’re looking to rotate into some of the stuff that hasn’t performed as well,” said Keith Gangl, portfolio manager for Gradient Investments.

Elsewhere, the kiwi was steady ahead of the New Zealand central bank’s policy decision and as investors monitored evidence of new coronavirus cases in the country that forced fresh restrictions.

The massive rally in gold that sent the haven metal to record highs above $2,000 an ounce took a turn Tuesday, with the biggest drop in seven years. Treasuries and European bond yields climbed, cutting into the negative real rates that had supported the metal.

Investors are weighing the reality that a stalemate in Washington could significantly delay the U.S. virus rescue package. Meanwhile, Joe Biden chose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, betting that her ties to the African-American community and self-branding as a “progressive prosecutor” will help propel him to the White House. On the virus front, California reported a sharp jump in cases.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings include E.ON, Deutsche Telekom, Carlsberg, Tencent and JD.com.

New Zealand’s central-bank policy decision is due on Wednesday.

U.S. CPI for July is scheduled for Wednesday.

China releases a slew of data for July on Friday, including industrial production and retail sales.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% on Tuesday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.2%.

Hang Seng Index futures slipped 0.2%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.1%.

Currencies

The yen was at 106.52 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.9418 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose more than six basis points to 0.64%.

Commodities

Gold fell 5.7% to $1,911.84 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $41.61 a barrel.

