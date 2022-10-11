U.S. stocks climbed, headed for the first daily gain in five days, as dip buyers emerged after the benchmark drop to the lowest intraday level since 2020. The dollar fell, while Treasury yields dropped back from multiyear highs.

The S&P 500 rose to highs of the day as the rally broadened to include all 11 sectors except tech and social-media stocks. In a sign of bids for defensive stocks, health-care topped the leaderboard in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which outperformed major benchmark rising more than 1 per cent. Treasuries were bid across most of curve.

Still, after a four-day losing streak wiped $1.6 trillion off the value of the S&P 500 Index, sentiment remains fragile. U.S. inflation data Thursday may seal the case for another 75-basis-point interest-rate increase in the absence of a major shortfall, given the swaps market is almost fully pricing in such a move at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting.

Nor have officials given any inclination to pause their rate-hiking cycle in the near future, with Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester saying Tuesday officials need to keep raising interest rates and cannot get complacent.

Strategists are also bracing for weak profits against a drumbeat of warnings over the rising risk of a global recession. The International Monetary Fund joined the refrain, warning of a worsening outlook as efforts to curb inflation may add to damage from the war in Ukraine and China’s slowdown. Big U.S. banks kick off the third-quarter earnings season in earnest later this week.

“We have not seen the impact of tightening,” Michael Kelly, head of the multi-asset team at PineBridge Investments told Bloomberg TV. “That lies ahead and when we see that, it’s another leg down for risk assets.”

Yields on two-year Treasuries slipped to around 4.27 per cent after earlier hitting the highest since 2007. The 30-year yield briefly touched a fresh 2014 high in the U.S. session.

Turmoil in U.K. bond markets eased Tuesday as the Bank of England was forced to expand its emergency measures to tackle what it called “fire-sale dynamics.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened further missile attacks on Ukraine after hitting Kyiv and other cities in the most intense barrage of strikes since the first days of its invasion.

“It’s little wonder investors enter the week in a dreary mood, especially with headlines from Ukraine signaling a further escalation in geopolitical tensions,” Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings, said in a note.

With world growth under pressure, U.S. oil futures tumbled about 2 per cent, giving up more of last week’s 17 per cent rally.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week include: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo & Co.

Fed’s Loretta Mester speaks, Tuesday

BOE’s Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

FOMC minutes for September meeting, Wednesday

US PPI, mortgage applications, Wednesday

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, Wednesday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Neel Kashkari speak

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

US retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

BOE emergency bond buying is set to end, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 1:08 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.7 per cent to $0.9766

The British pound rose 1 per cent to $1.1164

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.61 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5 per cent to $19,145.43

Ether fell 1 per cent to $1,294.44

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.89 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.30 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.44 per cent

Commodities