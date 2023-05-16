We remain bullish on the stock market in the second half of the year: Analyst

Wall Street traders took some chips off the table as they sifted through the latest economic readings while waiting for any progress on debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington.

The S&P 500 dropped for the third time in four days, and remained in a very narrow range. Home Depot Inc. slumped after cutting its outlook, a sign that economic uncertainty is leading to a pullback in home improvement spending. The Treasury market was under pressure with Pfizer Inc. kicking off a potential jumbo bond deal.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that “time is running out” to avert an economic catastrophe from failing to raise the debt ceiling, speaking before Tuesday’s meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders. On Tuesday morning, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said there had been “no progress” in talks overnight ahead of the 3 p.m. gathering.

“U.S. lawmakers have failed to agree to increase the debt limit, which has already begun distorting some markets,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. “Since both sides know what is at stake, default is improbable. However, every day closer to the Treasury’s June 1 deadline without a resolution will likely elevate volatility in markets, trim demand for U.S. risk assets, and even expedite recession.”

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the central bank is unable to do much about slow long-term economic growth but can “do its part” by curbing inflation.

U.S. retail sales increased in April, suggesting consumer spending is holding up in the face of economic headwinds including inflation and high borrowing costs.

“There is nothing in this series that will take a June rate hike off the table — although we are doubtful one comes to fruition,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “Instead, the Fed will err on the side of retaining terminal for as long as possible as economic headwinds continue to mount but remain contained for the time being.”

The mood among global fund managers soured further in May, with investors flocking to cash amid concerns that a recession and credit crunch are looming, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest survey.

The sentiment among fund managers deteriorated to the most bearish this year, with 65 per cent of survey participants now expecting a weaker economy, BofA’s poll showed. At the same time, almost two thirds of investors see a soft landing as the most likely scenario for global economic growth and expect only a small contraction in earnings.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey delivers keynote speech, Wednesday

U.S. housing starts, Wednesday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in panel at Brazil central bank conference, Friday

New York Fed’s John Williams speaks at monetary policy research conference in Washington; Fed Chair Jerome Powell and former chair Ben Bernanke to take part in panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 9:52 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0884

The British pound was little changed at $1.2524

The Japanese yen was little changed at 136.19 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2 per cent to $27,028.82

Ether fell 0.5 per cent to $1,816.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.54 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.79 per cent

Commodities