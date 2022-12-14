U.S. stocks advanced and short-term Treasuries gained as investors await the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and commentary from Chair Jerome Powell for further policy clues.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose. The policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield dropped, hovering around 4.17 per cent. The dollar slipped for a second day.

The Fed is largely expected to slow its pace of interest-rate hikes to half a percentage point on Wednesday, validated further by Tuesday’s softer US consumer price index reading. The central bank’s decision will be announced at 2 p.m. in Washington and Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later. Traders remain on the edge over what signals he may offer on when the hikes will stop and whether a rate cut is possible next year. Powell is likely to emphasize the Fed will remain steadfast in battling inflation.

“The existential threat that any central bank can make is to be viewed as not sufficiently attentive to containing inflation,” Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore’s chairman emeritus, said on Bloomberg TV. “The market is pretty well set-up, I don’t expect that this is going to be a surprise in either direction, but if there is a modest surprise, I would expect it would be on assuring the markets that they are vigilant on inflation.”

The notion that the Fed is going to pivot is “overdone”, said David Spika, president and chief investment officer of GuideStone Capital Management.

“The bottom line is that inflation is still running over seven per cent, the Fed is going to have to continue to raise interest rates — Powell is going to make that very clear today,” he said.

West Texas Intermediate contracts rose for a third day and traded around US$77 a barrel. Traders also weighed the demand outlook amid a rapid relaxation of Covid restrictions in China against the effect of new cases on economic activity in the country.

In the U.K., two-year gilts advanced. Inflation in the country fell from a 41-year high in November, raising the possibility that the worst of the cost-of-living squeeze is over.

Following the Fed, the European Central Bank will announce its rate decision Thursday. Markets will also contend with decisions from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Key events this week:

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

US cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent as of 12:22 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0665

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.2422

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 134.92 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose two per cent to US$18,113.49

Ether rose 1.2 per cent to US$1,336.14

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.94 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.31 per cent

Commodities