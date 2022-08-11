Stocks rose and bond yields fell as another report showed easing US inflation pressures, which could make the Federal Reserve refrain from getting more aggressive with rate hikes.

The S&P 500 posted a back-to-back advance. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, sank as much as eight basis points. The dollar dropped for a fourth straight day.

A key measure of US producer prices unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in more than two years, largely reflecting a drop in energy costs. Both the overall and core figures were softer than forecast. Consumer-price data out Wednesday also showed a welcome moderation in inflation.

“The question again then is to what extent does it moderate from here and how quickly,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group. “I still believe it will take time and that inflation will remain sticky and persistent, albeit at lower rates of increase. If true, it will limit the Fed’s ability to eventually start easing at some point in response to the growing recession clouds.”

A separate report showed applications for US unemployment insurance rose for a second week and held near the highest level since November, indicating continued moderation in the labor market.

Swaps continued to imply the odds of a 50-basis-point rate increase at the Fed’s September meeting -- rather than a repeat of recent 75-basis-point increases.

“We’ve had developments over the last couple of days that suggest that maybe the environment is getting a little bit better -- CPI coming down, PPI coming down,” Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist at Ameriprise, told Bloomberg Television. “But inflation is still very, very high. There’s a lot of work for the Federal Reserve to continue to raise interest rates.”

This year, second-quarter results from companies whose results have trailed analysts’ estimates have been rewarded with the biggest stock price gains in at least five years.

S&P 500 firms that fell short of earnings expectations gained 0.6 per cent after reporting results, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in stark contrast to an average 1.2 per cent decline seen during earnings seasons since 2017. This suggests investors had already priced in negative sentiment into the market before the earnings season kicked off.

In corporate news, Walt Disney Co. shares rose after reporting better-than-expected subscriber growth for its streaming service and saying it would raise the price of Disney+ by 38 per cent. Cardinal Health Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Kaufmann will step down after the drug distributor was beset by years of litigation over its role in the US opioid crisis.

Respected for decades for combining decent returns and relatively low volatility, the 60/40 portfolio has generated a 11.5 per cent loss so far this year. Is it time to put the strategy to rest entirely or does it just need a tweak? Have your say in the anonymous MLIV Pulse survey.

What to watch this week:

Euro-area industrial production, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.0343

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2226

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 132.17 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 2.76 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.91 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.00 per cent

Commodities