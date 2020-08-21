U.S. stocks advance amid tech rally, economic reports

Stocks rose as technology companies extended gains and data showed the economic recovery is on track. Treasuries and the dollar climbed.

In a choppy trading session, the S&P 500 headed toward its fourth straight weekly advance -- the longest winning streak this year. Tech shares led gains in the benchmark gauge on Friday, while commodity producers retreated. Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, jumped after boosting its sales outlook.

Equities climbed as data showed sales of previously owned homes surged by the most on record in July as lower mortgage rates continued to power a residential real-estate market that’s proving a key source of strength for the recovery. Business activity expanded in August at the strongest pace since early last year. Meanwhile, Europe is grappling with a resurgence of coronavirus infections, with little appetite among top officials to resort to stringent restrictions that helped control the spread earlier this year.

“We had a couple months where the virus was scary and confusing. And then we had our initial economic rebound,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and multi-asset portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “Now investors are looking at the marketplace and saying, ‘What will the recovery look like?’”

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 1:16 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.4 per cent.

The euro dipped 0.6 per cent to US$1.1785.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 105.66 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 0.63 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.51 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.212 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined 0.9 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.9 per cent to US$42.02 a barrel

Gold weakened 0.5 per cent to US$1,937.89 an ounce.

