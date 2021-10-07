The best part of the market you should look at are dividend players: portfolio manager

U.S. equities rose on Thursday, bolstered by progress on U.S. debt-ceiling talks and easing concerns about Europe’s energy crunch.

The S&P 500 climbed as much as 1.5 per cent before nearly halving gains on China’s plans to tighten its supervision over technology companies. The advance was led by the materials and consumer discretionary sectors, extending a three-day rally to 2.3 per cent. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.57 per cent, the highest since June.

“We’ve had a 24-hour stretch where we’ve pulled back from a few of the key risk drivers that have been concerning markets,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior portfolio manager at J O Hambro Capital Management.

Markets have been buffeted in the past month by worries about an energy crisis, elevated inflation, reduced stimulus and slower growth. However, the prospect of a short-term U.S. debt limit extension is easing concern over political bickering. Natural gas prices were also lower on Thursday after signals Russia may increase supplies to Europe.

“The volatility we’ve seen in the markets here this week -- where we’re up one day, down the next -- is really a reflection of the news cycles and the different news that we’ve been receiving,” Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, said by phone.

Up next, all eyes will be on Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls, which may shed light on the the Federal Reserve’s timeline to cut bond purchases. There is growing optimism the report will show the kind of “decent” jobs growth Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he wants. U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week and ADP employment figures beat expectations for September.

“Both really reflect that the job market is strengthening and that people are getting back to work,” Gaffney said of the latest employment data. “That certainly bodes well for the markets going forward in that the more people that are working, the more spending can occur as people get back to work.”

Oil reversed losses after the U.S. Energy Department said it has no plans to tap oil reserves. The dollar was little changed. Gold fell.



Some of the main moves in markets:



STOCKS

The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.1 per cent



CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1554

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3617

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 111.60 per dollar



BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.57 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.19 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.08 per cent



COMMODITIES