U.S. stocks rose amid optimism that companies can weather the supply-side crisis and central banks will keep fueling equity rallies. Treasuries were steady.

The S&P 500 climbed, led by utilities, technology and industrial shares. Tesla Inc. fell after Elon Musk raised the idea of selling more of his shares in online sparring with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. Blank-check company Gores Guggenheim surged as the stock was touted among retail traders.

Strong corporate earnings are helping drive investors into stocks and overshadowing fears about the hottest U.S. inflation print in three decades. The sentiment found its way into bond markets, which calmed following a period of pronounced swings on bets policy makers will move to curb price pressures with faster-than-expected rate increases.

“Central banks may be becoming less accommodative, but they will be anxious not to derail the recovery or financial markets,” according to Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer at Pictet Wealth Management and head of asset allocation Christophe Donay. “Q3 results have offered further proof of corporate strength.”

Inflationary headwinds may become a bigger force against U.S. stocks next year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists who prefer peers in Europe and Japan. They forecast the S&P 500 will end 2022 at 4,400 -- some 6 per cent below current levels. For bonds, they expect 10-year yields to rise to 2.10 per cent by the end of next year on improving growth and higher real rates, up from 1.54 per cent on Monday.

“One reason we like equities in Europe and Japan is that we think inflationary challenges there are much less daunting than elsewhere,” strategists led by Andrew Sheets wrote Sunday. They also cited “more reasonable valuations, limited central bank tightening and less risk from higher taxes” vis-a-vis the U.S.

Biden will meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Tensions between the two countries have been building over issues including Taiwan and restrictions on sales of U.S. technology to China.

What to watch this week:

Fed Presidents Thomas Barkin, Esther George, Raphael Bostic, Patrick Harker speak at various events. Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe delivers a speech. Tuesday

RBA minutes of November meeting. Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are poised to show an acceleration in October as consumer demand remains resilient. Tuesday

Euro zone CPI. Wednesday

Conference Board U.S. leading index, initial jobless claims. Thursday

Fed’s Richard Clarida and Mary Daly speak at Asia Economic Policy Conference. Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1443

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3431

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.93 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.92 per cent

Commodities