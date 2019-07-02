U.S. stocks edged higher to a fresh record, while haven assets from Treasuries to gold resumed rallies as investors awaited a slew of economic data around the Fourth of July holiday. The euro erased gains after Christine Lagarde was nominated to lead the European Central Bank.

The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses before rising into the close for a second straight all-time high. The 10-year Treasury yield slumped to 1.98 per cent and gold surged back above US$1,400 an ounce. Demand for riskier assets ebbed after a Federal Reserve official said she’s not ready to support a rate cut and news broke that House Democrats are stepping up their investigation into the president’s taxes.

U.S. markets close early tomorrow and are shut Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday. Data on private hiring, factory orders and the services sector are due Wednesday, with June’s government jobs report coming the final day of the week. The Japanese yen climbed and crude plunged more than 4 per cent in New York.

“Everything’s two-fold oriented: what’s the Fed going to do in July with interest rates and then everything geopolitical is basically an everyday headline,” said Bob Phillips, managing principal at Spectrum Management Group. “Every time the market stalls, anxiety skyrockets and goes through the roof. There’s just a lot of fear out there.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index extended a modest advance while U.K. shares climbed to the highest in nine months. U.K. gilts rallied as construction data disappointed. The euro edged higher after Bloomberg reported ECB policy makers don’t see a need to rush into a rate cut this month. U.S. notes nudged up with most government bonds in Europe, where the yield on two-year Italian debt briefly dipped below zero.

In Asia, shares rallied in Hong Kong and its dollar strengthened as the market reopened after a holiday to catch up with Monday’s move -- despite violent local protests overnight. Chinese stocks were steady.

Here are some key events coming up:

U.S. equity markets close at 1 p.m. Wednesday and all day Thursday for the Independence Day holiday. The bond markets close early Wednesday.

The U.S. jobs report is due Friday and is projected to show non-farm payrolls rose by 164,000 in June, rebounding from 75,000 the month prior.

And here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3 per cent at 4 p.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 Index added 0.4 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.4 per cent to the highest in two months.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.4 per cent to the highest in two months.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.1 per cent, the largest fall in a week.

Currencies

The euro was flat at US$1.1284.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.5 per cent to 107.887 per dollar, the biggest increase in more than a week.

The Australian dollar advanced 0.4 per cent to 0.699 per dollar, the largest rise in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.98 per cent.

The two-year rate lost three basis points to 1.75 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.367 per cent.

Commodities