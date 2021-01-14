U.S. stocks advance for third day amid aid report

U.S. stocks approached all-time highs and Treasury yields lingered near 10-month highs amid optimism President-elect Joe Biden plans COVID-19 relief of about US$2 trillion.

The energy, industrial and financial sectors led the benchmark S&P 500 higher for a third day. Biden’s advisers recently told allies in Congress about the cost of the package, CNN reported. Biden is expected to announce his economic support plans later in the day. The dollar held a gain as U.S. initial jobless claims last week rose to 965,000 compared with the estimate of about 800,000.

“Everybody acknowledges the high valuations, but most people say yes, but the stimulus,” said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist of CUNA Mutual Group. “That’s the response to it. Markets are anticipating that reflation is under way.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index climbed, led by cyclical shares. Carrefour fell as much as 7.4 per cent after the French government expressed opposition to Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard buying the company. In Asia, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. climbed after the U.S. decided against banning American investment in the Chinese tech giants.

Investors betting on an economic recovery this year are tolerating stretched stock valuations, partly because they expect further U.S. fiscal spending and better control of the pandemic with vaccines. With Biden due to take office within days, the transfer of power promises more turbulence. On Wednesday the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, though a Senate trial for Trump likely won’t get underway before his term ends on Jan. 20.

“Investors are looking past that and really concentrating on the stimulus and what that’s going to mean further down the road,”said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.

The latest comments from policy makers have also reinforced expectations of loose monetary policy, with Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard pushing back against suggestions the central bank could taper its bond-buying program this year. Fed chief Jerome Powell is due to discuss topics including the Fed’s policy framework later Thursday.

On the virus front, China recorded its first COVID-19 death since April as new clusters continued to expand.

Here are some key events coming up:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are among firms due to report earnings.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to lay out proposals for fiscal support on Thursday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a webinar on Thursday.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, business inventories and consumer sentiment figures are due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 0.3 per cent to 3,821.74 as of 10:26 a.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent to 31,200.64, the highest on record.

The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.5 per cent to 13,200.47.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.8 per cent to 412.20, the highest in almost 11 months.

The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.4 per cent to 664.08, the highest on record.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 per cent to 1,123.55.

The euro decreased 0.3 per cent to US$1.2119, the weakest in a month.

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3662.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 104.04 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.10 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.55 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.294 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.3 per cent to US$52.77 a barrel.

Silver strengthened 1 per cent to US$25.49 per ounce.