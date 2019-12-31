U.S. stocks advance, pare worst month of bull run

U.S. stocks pushed higher in thin afternoon trading on the final day of what is shaping up to be the worst year since the financial crisis. Treasuries slipped and oil erased gains.

The S&P 500 opened higher on optimism that President Donald Trump will move toward a trade deal with China, but the advance faltered in trading 28 per cent below average. U.S. equity markets have regular hours Monday. The stock benchmark is mired in its worst December since the Great Depression, its worst month since February 2009 and the worst year since 2008.

Stocks around the world a limping to the end of a dismal year that’s seen bear markets in equities from Japan to Germany. Europe’s main stock gauge headed for 13 per cent drop in the year -- the biggest since 2008.

Crude erased gains that took it above US$46 a barrel. It remains on track its first annual drop since 2015. The dollar edged lower as a government shutdown continued. The euro held steady against the greenback after Italy’s populist government won final parliamentary approval for its 2019 budget.

Global stocks are set for their worst year since the financial crisis while oil is mired in its steepest quarterly slump since 2014. Plenty of event risks loom in the next 12 months, from the U.K.’s exit from the European Union to U.S.-China trade talks and the continuing showdown between President Trump and Congress over the budget. The American political landscape is also unsettling investors following departures of senior officials and Trump’s repeated criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Here’s how major markets performed this year:

The S&P 500 fell 7.7 per cent The Dow industrial lost 6.6 per cent The Nasdaq composite slid 6 per cent The Russell 2000 fell 14 per cent The Stoxx Europe 600 declined 13 per cent The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 15 per cent The MSCI Emerging Markets Index slid 16 per cent Ten-year Treasuries lost 7.3 per cent Benchmark German bunds gained 43 per cent The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 3.7 per cent The Japanese yen slipped 2.6 per cent The Euro dropped 4.7 per cent West Texas crude declined 25 per cent to US$45 a barrel Gold fell 4.6 per cent

Elsewhere, emerging-market shares climbed and their currencies were steady even as factory data from China contracted.

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

The U.S. December jobs report is due Friday, Jan. 4. Fed Chair Powell is interviewed with predecessors Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke at the annual meeting of the American Economic Association Friday. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic joins a panel on long-run macroeconomic performance.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 per cent as of 12:32 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.5 per cent, headed for its first four-day rally since August. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4 per cent to the highest in more than a week. The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.2 per cent to the highest in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.4 per cent to the highest in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent to the lowest in almost 10 weeks. The euro declined less than 0.05 per cent to US$1.1442. The Japanese yen increased 0.3 per cent to 109.93 per dollar, the strongest in about six months. The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.2774, the strongest in more than three weeks on the biggest rise in almost three weeks. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index rose less than 0.05 per cent to the highest in almost four weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 2.73 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 1.277 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.7 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2 per cent to US$45.23 a barrel. Gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,282.90 an ounce, the highest in almost seven months.