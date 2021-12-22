We are starting to see some cracks in the tech space: Strategist

Stocks rose as data signaled economic strength, with traders assessing the latest developments on the omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P 500 climbed for a second day, the dollar fell and bonds fluctuated. Pfizer Inc. advanced as its COVID-19 pill gained clearance for emergency use in the U.S. Amazon.com Inc. rebounded from session lows, following a drop of over 1 per cent after Bloomberg News reported the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is pushing forward with antitrust scrutiny of the company’s cloud computing business.

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes increased for a third consecutive month in November, while consumer confidence climbed in December by more than expected as Americans’ outlook for employment and the economy improved. Infection with omicron may be far less likely to land patients in the hospital than cases involving the delta strain, according to early study data out of Scotland and South Africa.

“Many investors believe that omicron would only have a temporary impact on the economic activity and should not be a problem for the overall positive trend in equities,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Group.



Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 2:40 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.1328

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.3355

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.21 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.46 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.29 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.89 per cent

Commodities