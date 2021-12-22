1h ago
U.S. stocks advance, while treasuries fluctuate
Bloomberg News,
We are starting to see some cracks in the tech space: Strategist
Stocks rose as data signaled economic strength, with traders assessing the latest developments on the omicron coronavirus variant.
The S&P 500 climbed for a second day, the dollar fell and bonds fluctuated. Pfizer Inc. advanced as its COVID-19 pill gained clearance for emergency use in the U.S. Amazon.com Inc. rebounded from session lows, following a drop of over 1 per cent after Bloomberg News reported the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is pushing forward with antitrust scrutiny of the company’s cloud computing business.
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes increased for a third consecutive month in November, while consumer confidence climbed in December by more than expected as Americans’ outlook for employment and the economy improved. Infection with omicron may be far less likely to land patients in the hospital than cases involving the delta strain, according to early study data out of Scotland and South Africa.
“Many investors believe that omicron would only have a temporary impact on the economic activity and should not be a problem for the overall positive trend in equities,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Group.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 2:40 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent
- The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.1328
- The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.3355
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.21 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.46 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.29 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.89 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6 per cent to US$72.98 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,802.80 an ounce