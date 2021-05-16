U.S. stocks pared losses and bonds were down marginally as investors weighed risks to the outlook including inflation and a spike in COVID-19 cases in parts of the world.

Technology and industrials led the benchmark S&P 500 lower for the first time in three sessions. Apple and Microsoft weighed on the Nasdaq 100. Discovery Inc. shares gained on a deal with AT&T Inc. to merge media assets. Coinbase Global Inc. fell as much as 7.8 per cent to US$238.25, a record low and below the reference price used in its April direct listing. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was in the green and stocks in Asia were mixed.

“The U.S. economy and stocks continue to show remarkable resilience in the face of challenges that are typical of an exit from a major crisis,” John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, wrote to clients. “Near term, markets may find themselves with ‘no particular place to go’ until Q2 earnings season provides clarity on corporate results and guidance.”

The dollar was little changed while gold climbed to the highest in more than three months. Bitcoin steadied after Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. hasn’t sold from its holdings of the token. The largest cryptocurrency had dropped as low as US$42,185, the least since February.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said during a webinar that weaker-than-expected April payroll report shows “we have not made substantial further progress” on the central bank’s goals for employment and inflation laid out as thresholds to begin scaling back the central bank’s massive monthly bond purchases.

Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.

“Expect this volatility to continue as the market searches for direction,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “The release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday will be interesting. With earnings season almost over, inflation will continue to hold center stage.”

Here are some key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting Tuesday

The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflation

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 10:52 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent to the highest since May 10

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since May 10

The euro was unchanged at US$1.2141

The British pound was little changed at US$1.4110

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 109.19 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.64 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to the highest in about two years

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.87 per cent

Commodities