U.S. stocks turned lower and Treasuries extended losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the U.S. central bank is ready to raise rates sharply if needed to curb inflation.

The S&P 500 was on track to halt a four-day rally, while two-year Treasury yields pushed above 2.06 per cent after Powell said the Fed will hike by more than 25 basis points at each meeting if necessary to contain runaway price gains. Stocks had edged higher earlier as energy producers rallied with the price of oil surging.

A key question is whether last week’s stock rebound and drop in volatility are durable. European equities have already recouped all of their losses triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a month ago as the lure of cheapened valuations has drawn investors back.

But a historic spike in commodity prices on supply concerns shows little sign of easing, keeping traders on high alert over inflation and shaking their faith in the Federal Reserve to douse price pressures while keeping the economic recovery on track. West Texas Intermediate oil rose to nearly US$110 a barrel as investors assessed the war as well as Middle East tension.

“That commodities super-cycle has been really what’s been driving much of the momentum right now in markets,” Aoifinn Devitt, chief investment officer at Moneta, said by phone from Chicago. “I’d say there’s quite a bit of focus on that as a driver of inflation, whereas actually probably inflation has many other roots, not just oil prices.”

The bond market continues to flash caution about the economy. The Treasury yield curve is flattening, and portions are inverted, which for some is an indicator of a looming economic slowdown. The 10-year U.S. yield climbed to about 2.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with European leaders ahead of his trip to the continent this week. Senior U.S. officials will also meet with executives of Exxon Mobil Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other firms about the impact of the invasion and sanctions.

The war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions over Russia have sent the raw-materials markets into a tailspin, with the potential for shortages in key commodities like oil and wheat as exports are disrupted.

Ukraine rejected a Russian demand that its forces lay down their arms Monday and leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol, which has been under intense Russian bombardment.

Here are some key events this week:

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde among central bank speakers at the BIS innovation summit, Tuesday to March 23

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Fed Chair Powell speak at BIS panel, Wednesday

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “Spring Statement” on the budget, Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden attends NATO emergency summit in Brussels, Thursday

Eurozone Markit PMIs, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 12:33 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1034

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3190

The Japanese yen was little changed at 119.24 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 2.26 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 0.46 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 1.62 per cent

Commodities