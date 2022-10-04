Markets rally to ring in Q4, but it probably won't last

A rally in global markets extended into a second day, lifting U.S. index futures and European stocks, as investors wagered central banks will have to slow the pace of monetary tightening.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 jumped at least 1.5 per cent each after the underlying indexes posted a strong start to the quarter on Monday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge rose for a third day. The AU.S.tralian dollar traded weaker after policymakers raised interest rates by less than forecast. Oil advanced on expectations the OPEC+ alliance will deliver a substantial supply cut. The dollar and Treasury yields declined for a second day.

Investors see weaker-than-estimated U.S. manufacturing data supporting a dovish tilt at the Federal Reserve after 3 percentage points of hikes began to tell on the economy. Money markets now see the Fed Funds Rate peaking below 4.5 per cent by March. Speculation is growing that the global wave of disruptive monetary tightening is nearing its end, after the Reserve Bank of AU.S.tralia raised rates by half as much as expected.

“While the more rational approach outlined by the RBA does not bring forward rate cuts, it offers the possibility of stepping back from the more extreme hawkishness of recent weeks,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note. “That implies bull steepening in bond markets and should provide some support for equity markets if other central banks follow suit.”

Money markets signal the Fed will hike rates a further 125 basis points at most by March compared with as much as 165 basis points seen following the third three-quarter point increase last month. These pared expectations spurred a rally in Treasuries across the curve on Tuesday. The 10-year rate shed 6 basis points Tuesday, while the two-year yield briefly slid below the 4 per cent mark.

The dollar headed for the lowest level since Sept. 22, with a rebounding British pound acting as the biggest drag. The UK’s withdrawal of a tax-cut plan soothed nerves about the government’s fiscal health, though doubts remained about the outlook for the currency.

In Europe, the equity benchmark jumped by the most in three weeks as travel, technology and retail companies posted some of the biggest gains. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rallied 2.2 per cent, the most since March. Japan’s Topix stock benchmark jumped more than 3 per cent, boosted by technology shares.

Electric-vehicle makers rose in New York premarket trading. Rivian Automotive Inc. soared 7 per cent after reaffirming its goal to build 25,000 EVs this year. Tesla Inc. advanced 3.1 per cent on a report that Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC bought the shares.

West Texas Intermediate rose near U.S.$84 a barrel after rallying by more than 5 per cent on Monday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including RU.S.sia will consider reducing output by more than 1 million barrels a day when they meet on Wednesday, according to delegates.

Key events this week:

Eurozone PPI, Tuesday

U.S. factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lorie Logan, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Tuesday

Eurozone services PMIs, Wednesday

OPEC+ meeting begins, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Charles Evans, Lisa Cook, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, wholesale inventories, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks at event, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks at event, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2.1 per cent as of 9:39 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1.5 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones IndU.S.trial Average rose 1.3 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.2 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to U.S.$0.9872

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 144.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.6 per cent to 7.0649 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to U.S.$1.1374

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8 per cent to U.S.$19,940.47

Ether rose 1.9 per cent to U.S.$1,349.14

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 1.82 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 3.87 per cent

Commodities