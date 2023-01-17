U.S. stocks erased gains in choppy trading as investors assessed the outlook for corporate earnings and the path forward for central bank tightening.

The S&P 500 fell back below the 4,000 level, while the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.2 per cent after a six-day rally. The blue-chip Dow Industrial Average underperformed, dropping 1 per cent. Treasuries posted modest gains at the front end of the curve, with the policy sensitive two-year yield falling 4 basis points.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slid the most in a year after reporting fourth-quarter net revenue below expectations, while Morgan Stanley rallied as its wealth-management business boosted revenue above forecasts. Pfizer Inc. retreated after Wells Fargo & Co. predicted earnings downgrades for the drugs company.

Earnings may set the tone for traders this week as the reporting season moves up a gear. Of the 33 S&P 500 companies that have posted results so far, 25 have beaten analysts’ expectations. While it’s still early days in the season, the nascent trend lags buoyant surprises of earlier quarters. UBS Wealth Management expects “quite a bit of downside here on the earnings” in the U.S., according to Hartmut Issel, head of Asia Pacific equities.

Goldman Sachs fell 6.9 per cent after missing estimates. The results reflected lower net revenues in asset & wealth management as well as global banking & markets. Pfizer was 3.8 per cent lower after Wells Fargo downgraded its recommendation on the stock. Morgan Stanley jumped 7 per cent.

Treasuries ticked higher along with gains in European sovereigns, with the 10-year bund yield dropping 10 basis points. The drop in yields suggesting traders are betting pressures on rate hikes are easing.

Data today showed New York state manufacturing activity plummeted in January to the lowest level since the early months of the pandemic as new orders and shipments collapsed. The measure has shown contraction in five of the last six months, underscoring the depth of the pain to the manufacturing sector as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates.

Several Fed officials will be speaking this week, providing more clues on their policy priorities. The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting kicks off in Davos, Switzerland, with speakers including ECB President Christine Lagarde and the International Monetary Fund’s Kristalina Georgieva.

The dollar traded lower after swinging between gains and losses at least 16 times on Tuesday. The greenback is trading near the lowest level since April, with China’s reopening bringing back the risk-on sentiment and sparking the best start to a year for global equities in records going back to 1988.

Elsewhere, oil contracts traded higher as traders weighed the chances of a revival in Chinese demand after the nation’s growth data was published.

Stocks trading in Hong Kong and mainland China closed in the red after China said its economic growth last year slowed as COVID restrictions hammered activity. But better-than-forecast fourth quarter and December data add to optimism it may be primed for a recovery.

Key events this week:

Earnings to include: Charles Schwab, Discover Financial, Interactive Brokers, Investor AB, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Prologis, State Street

Fed’s John Williams to speak, Tuesday

Euro-zone CPI, Wednesday

U.S. retail sales, PPI, industrial production, business inventories, MBA mortgage applications, cross-border investment, Wednesday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed speakers include Raphael Bostic, Lorie Logan and Patrick Harker, Wednesday

U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed index, Thursday

ECB account of its December policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde on a panel in Davos, Thursday

Fed speakers include Susan Collins and John Williams, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

U.S. existing home sales, Friday

IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva and ECB’s Lagarde speak in Davos, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 11:06 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0800

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.2274

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 128.12 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at US$21,131.45

Ether fell 0.7 per cent to US$1,568.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.51 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.09 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.35 per cent

Commodities