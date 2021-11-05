The stock market cheered a better-than-estimated jobs report, which added to evidence the world’s largest economy is recovering. Treasury 10-year yields sank below 1.5 per cent for the first time in a month.

All major equity benchmarks traded at records, with the S&P 500 set for its fifth consecutive weekly rally -- the longest winning streak since August 2020. The Nasdaq 100 rose for a 10th straight day, though technology firms underperformed industrial, financial and commodity shares. Stocks also gained after Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89 per cent, a result that has the potential to alter the course of the pandemic.

The U.S. labor market got back on track in October, with a larger-than-forecast and broad-based payrolls gain, indicating greater progress filling millions of vacancies as the effects of the delta variant faded. Nonfarm payrolls increased 531,000 after large upward revisions to the prior two months. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6 per cent, while the labor-force participation rate was unchanged. Average hourly earnings came in line with estimates, rising the most since February.

“The strong jobs report is a welcome sign that the delta wave-driven slowdown was indeed transitory,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors. “This bodes well for the expansion, which is set to continue in the coming months, driving earnings and economically sensitive sectors higher. We are still relatively early in this cycle.”

More comments:

“This is the strong progress from the job market that we wanted to see. Some of the pandemic-driven headwinds preventing people from taking open jobs have started to abate, and given strong demand, we expect to see even better numbers in the months ahead,” said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist for LPL Financial.

“The release is affirmation that the economy is on the right footing, and there exists a possibility that the Santa Claus rally could be one of the strongest in recent memory,” said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network.

President Joe Biden said Friday that the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic faster and stronger than expected. Biden’s speech comes with Congress grappling over his agenda -- an infrastructure bill and a broader package of social programs and tax measures. Meantime, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said bottlenecks contributing to high inflation will persist well into 2022 amid broadening price pressures, suggesting officials should not wait too long to respond.



Some other corporate highlights:

Sports-betting company DraftKings Inc. reported third-quarter sales that missed Wall Street estimates, due in part to unfavorable NFL game outcomes.

Peloton Interactive Inc. cut its annual revenue forecast by as much as US$1 billion and lowered its projections for subscribers and profit margins, underscoring the fitness company’s struggles to adjust to a post-pandemic economy.

Airbnb Inc. reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, proving the vacation-rental giant’s resilience even as the delta variant of COVID-19 prompted new travel concerns and restrictions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 11:41 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1555

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3493

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 113.45 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 1.45 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to -0.28 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 0.84 per cent

Commodities