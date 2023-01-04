U.S. stocks climbed as traders brace for economic data and minutes of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee’s December meeting. Positive reports from China and data from Europe also buoyed sentiment in early U.S. trading. The dollar fell and Treasuries advanced.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose. Tesla Inc. gained after Tuesday’s slump, as investor Cathie Wood bought shares in the electric-vehicle maker. Apple Inc. also climbed. Treasury yields declined across the curve, with the 10-year rate around 3.68 per cent.

Investors in the U.S. are awaiting the FOMC’s meeting minutes for insight about why policymakers raised their 2023 inflation forecast. They’re also keeping an eye out for job openings data Wednesday — and the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday — for signs of softening in the labor market. The onslaught of economic data that is releasing this week could stoke day-to-day volatility.

“The tone of the minutes will be sufficiently hawkish as to serve as a reminder that the Fed still has work to do before arriving at terminal,” wrote Ben Jeffery and Ian Lyngen of BMO Capital Markets. “Assuming the Fed’s higher-for-longer commitment has enough backing to leave a rate cut in 2023 as the great unknown, there is little on the immediate horizon that would justify a bull steepener of any significance.”

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who holds a vote on FOMC decisions this year, said the central bank has at least another percentage point of hikes to do this year, even as inflation shows signs of easing. He said this in an essay published Wednesday on Medium.

News of China considering further support for property developers boosted shares in Hong Kong. While China’s about-turn from its COVID Zero policies has been widely cheered by investors, it still raises complicated questions about what it means for monetary policy, global inflation and demand for goods and services.

Meanwhile, a report showing French inflation unexpectedly slowed added to signs of easing price pressure in the euro area. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index saw broad gains.

Key events this week: