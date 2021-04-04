Stocks climbed toward another record as unexpectedly strong economic data bolstered confidence in the recovery.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by retailers, as the benchmark gauge of American equities extended gains into a third session. Tesla Inc.’s blowout delivery numbers spurred a rally in electric-vehicle companies. GameStop Corp., the poster child for Redditors looking to squeeze short sellers earlier this year, tumbled after saying it may sell up to US$1 billion worth of additional shares. Treasuries were little changed.

U.S. service providers experienced the fastest growth on record in March as measures of business activity and orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that American employers added the most jobs in seven months as more vaccinations and fewer business restrictions supercharged the labor-market recovery.

“It’s hard to look around a find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”

Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.

Some key events to watch this week:

U.S. Federal Reserve publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.

Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.

China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in an IMF panel on the global economy Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1 per cent at 10:05 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent.

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1782.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 110.43 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.72 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.33 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.795 per cent, the lowest in a week.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2 per cent to US$60.11 a barrel.

Gold slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,725.03 an ounce.

--With assistance from Emily Barrett, Joanna Ossinger and Alex Nicholson.