Stocks rose as a largely solid report on the world’s biggest economy eased fears of a recession at the same time that signs of a slowdown bolstered bets the Federal Reserve can slow the pace of tightening.

The S&P 500 extended its January rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed thanks to a surge in Tesla Inc. after Elon Musk teased potential for the carmaker to produce 2 million vehicles this year and minimize the effects of drastic price cuts to its electric vehicles. Treasury yields pushed away from session highs. The dollar fluctuated.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9 per cent annualized rate in final three months of 2022 after a 3.2 per cent gain in the third quarter, the Commerce Department’s initial estimate showed Thursday. About half of the GDP increase reflected inventory growth, while government outlays matched the biggest gain since early 2021.

“Overall, it was a solid round of data that is consistent with the Fed continuing on with the steady quarter-point hikes at the next 2-3 meetings and then retaining a restrictive policy stance throughout the year,” wrote Ian Lyngen, the head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Corporate Highlights:

American Airlines Group Inc. expects profit this year to exceed estimates following a slow start, as steady demand for air travel keeps an industry recovery going into 2023.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s operations meltdown last month will lead to a first-quarter loss as the fallout extends into 2023 from a fiasco that led to thousands of canceled flights and prompted a federal probe into its operations.

Lam Research Corp., one of the three biggest providers of chip-manufacturing equipment in the U.S., is cutting about 7 per cent of its workforce to reduce expenses in a declining market.

International Business Machines Corp. delivered an upbeat annual sales forecast while announcing it would eliminate about 1.5 per cent of its global workforce, following similar job cuts the past few months by many of its technology peers.

Mastercard Inc. warned revenue growth would slow even faster than expected this quarter, stoking fears that inflation has put a damper on consumer spending.

Comcast Corp. topped Wall Street profit estimates in the fourth quarter despite continuing to lose customers in its cable and broadband businesses.

A team led by Deutsche Bank AG’s Binky Chadha is maintaining its view that the S&P 500 can rise to 4,500 by the end of the first quarter, 12 per cent above Wednesday’s close, before slumping amid an economic contraction. That’s even as the benchmark is headed for its best January since 2019.

“We view the rally as having further to go,” the strategists wrote. “While a number of leading indicators have fallen steeply, raising the alarm, there are several reasons for a continued pushing out of the timing of a potential recession.”

However, it appears many investors don’t have the appetite to chase the rally. Some 35 per cent of clients in a recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. survey said they plan to add to stock holdings in the coming weeks. That’s a hair away from a 33 per cent reading in late November that marked an all-time low.

Key events:

Earnings for the week include: American Express, Charter Communications, Chevron, HCA Healthcare (Friday)

U.S. personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.0905

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2405

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 130.02 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5 per cent to US$23,235.33

Ether rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,620.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.48 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.19 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.29 per cent

Commodities