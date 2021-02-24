U.S. stocks climb as Powell talks up economic support

U.S. equities reversed losses and turned positive as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed his view that the economy needs support. Government bond yields jumped along with oil prices.

Energy and industrial companies led gains in the S&P 500 Index, offsetting weakness for tech stocks. Banks advanced, sending an industry gauge to its highest since 2007, after U.S. regulators said Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. Tesla Inc. gained after Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood said she bought shares during this week’s selloff. U.S. 10-year yields touched 1.43 per cent, the highest since February 2020.

Powell, testifying before lawmakers, said the U.S. economy still had a long way to go to reach maximum employment and the Fed’s inflation target, a signal he wants to remain accommodative. Equity investors are weighing predictions for a post-pandemic surge in economic activity and corporate earnings with concerns that higher interest rates could dent the appeal of stocks.

“Mr. Powell didn’t say anything different than he has been saying for a couple of months now,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “But his comments gave investors confidence that the Fed is still keen on helping asset prices push higher, so they bought on weakness with both hands.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 climbed. Travel shares and construction companies were among the top performers.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks tumbled, led by a retreat in Hong Kong after the city announced its first stamp-duty increase on stock trades since 1993. Mainland-based funds sold a record US$2.6 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks through exchange links with Shenzhen and Shanghai. The Hang Seng Index closed down 3 per cent, the biggest retreat in nine months.

Bitcoin climbed back toward US$50,000. The rebound follows a tough week for the digital currency after skeptical comments from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“There’s definitely a debate going on within the market both in terms of interest rates and inflation, but also in terms of economic growth,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “It’s this whole growth-versus-value investing style discussion that happened last year, and now in 2021 I would say it’s been more mixed.”

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 per cent as of 11:24 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.5 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent.

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2123.

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.4094.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.7 per cent to 105.95 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped four basis points to 1.38 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to -0.30 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.75 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.5 per cent to US$63.18 a barrel.

Gold slid 0.5 per cent to US$1,796.67 an ounce.