U.S. stocks climb as tech shares rebound; bonds steady

Stocks climbed as technology shares rebounded from an earlier selloff. Treasuries stabilized. The dollar rose.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by energy and consumer shares. The Nasdaq 100 underperformed amid a slump in giants Tesla Inc., Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Earlier Friday, equities retreated as U.S. jobs data soared past estimates, fueling anxiety the economy will run too hot and kick up inflation. Benchmark 10-year bond yields were little changed after hitting 1.6 per cent.

The recent spike in Treasury yields has unsettled markets around the world, with high-flying technology companies bearing the brunt of the stock rout. While analysts say growth prospects for the industry remain largely unchanged, a reckoning was long in the making. The plunge in Tesla this week, for example, has already wiped out nearly US$90 billion from the electric-vehicle maker’s valuation.

“Big tech is going to continue to dominate, but I think that it’s been just an incredible, incredible non-stop run that has to have a breather,” said Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning. “What you saw this week was pretty healthy -- the market can’t go straight up. When you start to see everything going up at the same time, it just increases risk and it shows there’s no discretion.”

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have resolved differences over the level and duration of supplemental jobless benefits to be included in the pandemic-relief bill. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged that the Senate will “power through” the arduous final process of getting President Joe Biden’s first signature piece of legislation passed.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent as of 1:15 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.4 per cent.

The euro dipped 0.4 per cent to US$1.1918.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.2 per cent to 108.23 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.55 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to -0.30 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to 0.756 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 3.4 per cent to US$65.97 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,701.53 an ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, Emily Barrett, Cecile Gutscher, Robert Brand, Lu Wang, Claire Ballentine and Ryan Vlastelica.