Economists can no longer rely on models that have been used for years: Strategist

Stocks rose as traders weighed the latest geopolitical news, while Treasuries climbed a day after a bond-market indicator flashed concern the economy could buckle under the weight of the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive rate-hike campaign in two decades.

Equities rebounded after Bloomberg News reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds held by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc. Earlier in the day, stocks retreated as Moscow poured cold water on reports of progress in Ukraine peace talks. Bonds rebounded from a rout on Wednesday, when the Treasury curve -- the gap between five- and 10-year yields -- inverted for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. That’s an indicator of bets on future economic pain. The dollar fell. Oil topped US$100 a barrel.

Russia’s ability to make payments on its debt is being closely watched by markets around the world. There’s been concern about the possibility of creditors not getting the cash in dollars within the 30-day grace period that starts Thursday. That would mark the first default on foreign-currency bonds since the Bolsheviks repudiated the czar’s debts in 1918. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the nation has all the resources it needs to avoid a default.

“Sentiment continues to be driven almost entirely by geopolitics, with the market quick to forget or ignore everything else,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets. “As we saw yesterday, the markets have been eager to rally on any positive news… but then sells off as investors realize that the two sides remain far apart in terms of a ceasefire and end of the war.”

Markets are betting on a “magical scenario” where economic expansion continues as the Fed raises rates to combat inflation, said Bridgewater Associates executive Karen Karniol-Tambour.

“If you look at history, that looks pretty unlikely,” Karniol-Tambour, the firm’s co-chief investment officer for sustainability, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. She recommended that traders buy Treasury inflation-protected securities as well as commodities to hedge against rising prices, and said nominal bonds are the “worst possible thing” investors can hold.

If recent history is any guide, U.S. equity investors shouldn’t be too worried about the Fed’s decision to kick off a rate-hiking cycle. Between June 2004 and June 2006, officials raised rates 17 times, with the S&P 500 posting gains of about 12 per cent in the span. The 2015-2018 monetary tightening period was even more positive for risk assets as the index surged about 21 per cent.

Mortgage rates in the U.S. soared, surpassing 4 per cent for the first time in almost three years. Production at U.S. factories rose in February by the most in four months, indicating firmer momentum in a manufacturing sector still challenged by supply constraints and higher costs. New home construction rebounded to the strongest pace since 2006, suggesting builders had greater success navigating material and labor constraints in the month.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England raised its key interest rate for the third successive policy meeting, taking borrowing costs back to their pre-pandemic level and warning the war in Ukraine may push inflation well above 8 per cent later this year. Officials led by Governor Andrew Bailey tempered the outlook by saying that a further tightening of policy “might be” appropriate in the coming months -- a softening from the wording in February, when they said such a move was “likely.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent as of 12:40 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5 per cent

The euro rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.1115

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3163

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 118.47 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 2.16 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.39 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 1.56 per cent

Commodities