Stocks climbed to a more than one-month high on renewed optimism that U.S. lawmakers could still reach an agreement on additional stimulus. Treasuries and the dollar fell.

The S&P 500 rose as much as 1.9 per cent after a barrage of overnight tweets from President Donald Trump advocating a piecemeal approach. Trump sent stocks tumbling late Tuesday by ending talks with Democrats. Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled openness to a standalone airline relief bill in a conversation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday.

“The seesaw we’ve seen since yesterday’s plunge is just case and point for the volatility we may encounter as we close in on the election,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investment product at E*Trade Financial. “That said, with President Trump’s call for aid to airlines, an obviously hard-hit area of the market, traders may be eyeing bullish opportunities.”

The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Some investors who’ve watched Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s lead in the polls swell in recent days are now speculating that a victory by him would bring an increase of federal spending to boost the economy. Biden leads among likely voters Florida, Iowa and Pennsylvania, Quinnipiac University polls found. Tech stocks also mostly rose, even after a House panel’s proposal late Tuesday for stricter antitrust rules to curb the power of Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The four tech giants account for more than 15 per cent of the S&P 500. Eli Lilly & Co. gained after advances on its COVID-19 antibody drug.

“People are now talking again about this blue wave,” or election sweep by Democrats in Congress and the presidency, said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “The one thing we do need is a very clear cut result coming out of this election.”

Treasury volatility jumps most in a day since the onset of COVID turmoil in U.S.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s Sept. 15-16 meeting released Wednesday showed some U.S. central bankers sought further debate on the future of the Federal Reserve’s asset purchase program when they met last month, signaling they’d be open to altering or increasing bond buying going forward.

Meanwhile, with Trump now out of the hospital, investors continue to monitor the virus’s impact on economic recoveries around the world. Signs are mounting the virus is returning to the New York area, with infections reaching three-month highs.

“There is going to be heightened volatility,” said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Investment Associates. “You have an extraordinary amount of uncertainty between timing of vaccine, when will this curent uptick in cases top out.”

Oil fell after U.S. government data showed crude stockpiles increased and gold advanced.

The European Commission, meantime, is close to a deal to procure more of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir from Gilead Sciences Inc.

Here are some key events coming up:

The U.S. Vice Presidential debate takes place in Salt Lake City on Wednesday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 1.9 per cent to 3,424.69 as of 3:15 p.m. New York time, the highest in more than a month on the largest rise in four weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 2.1 per cent to 28,356.44, the highest in five weeks on the biggest climb in 12 weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 2 per cent to 11,374.69, the highest in almost five weeks.

The Nasdaq 100 Index climbed 2 per cent to 11,512.98.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1 per cent to 365.45, the first retreat in a week and the largest fall in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent to 1,171.75.

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1768.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.4 per cent to 106.03 per dollar, the weakest in almost four weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased five basis points to 0.79 per cent, the highest in almost four months.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries increased six basis points to 1.59 per cent, the highest in four months.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.49 per cent, the highest in almost three weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 0.303 per cent, the highest in more than five weeks.

Commodities