U.S. stocks struggled to advance from a 14-month low as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting and oil fell to its lowest in 16 months.

The S&P 500 Index edged higher amid gains in consumer and real-estate companies, while energy producers weighed on the gauge. Treasuries and the Japanese yen advanced amid a lingering mood of caution after Chinese President Xi Jinping offered no fresh commitments to stimulate the world’s second-biggest economy in a keynote speech. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. and China are planning to hold meetings next month to seek a trade truce.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite was up 87.46 points to 14,450.11 as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

The benchmark U.S. oil grade dropped as much as 7.6 per cent, tumbling past US$47 a barrel as traders fretted about the outlook for growth. The dollar slipped and the euro strengthened. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank to the lowest in a week.

With equities beaten down in recent weeks, stock investors are increasingly pinning their hopes on the U.S. Federal Reserve taking a dovish turn Wednesday. While a rate hike is widely expected, historically the central bank has rarely raised borrowing costs during such market turmoil. President Donald Trump continued with his criticism of policy makers, warning them to avoid “yet another mistake” just hours before their two-day meeting begins.

“We’re still in a very treacherous trading environment here, and I don’t think we’ve seen any signs yet that we’re getting out of that,” said Matt Forester, the chief investment officer at BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Advisors. “We have to continually be careful.”

And beyond the Fed looms more trouble for markets: on Friday night, spending authority expires for a swathe of the U.S. government unless Trump and Congress reach a deal.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 per cent as of 2:34 p.m. ET. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.8 per cent. The Nikkei-225 Stock Average fell 1.8 per cent to the lowest since March. The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent. The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1368. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.3 per cent to 112.49 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.82 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.24 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 1.28 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 7.1 per cent to US$46.34 a barrel. Gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,249.40 an ounce.