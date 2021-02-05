U.S stocks climb on stimulus bets after weak jobs data

Stocks extended their weekly rally after weaker-than-forecast U.S. jobs data bolstered the case for President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The dollar fell.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, with the benchmark gauge climbing toward another record in its best week since November. Commodity and retail shares led gains on Friday, while tech underperformed. GameStop Corp. jumped after Robinhood Markets removed limits on buying the stock -- which has been at the center of the battle between Reddit-empowered day traders and short sellers. Two-year Treasury note yields matched their May 2020 record low amid a drop across shorter-dated rates.

The recovery in the U.S. labor market disappointed for a second month as modest job growth highlighted the persistently difficult prospects for millions of unemployed Americans. Nonfarm payrolls increased by just 49,000 after a downwardly revised 227,000 December decrease, strengthening the case for another big relief package. President Biden gave the strongest indication yet that he’ll push for his stimulus plan without Republican support, saying that Friday’s weak economic data highlight the risk of doing “too little.”

“The market is going to be in a bad news is good news scenario -- bad news is temporary and likely to be met with additional support,” said Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager and equity strategist at Federated Hermes. “Many investors would have a very hard time selling a market when they know vaccination is coming and they know additional stimulus is coming. It’s just really hard to sell that.”

Biden’s relief proposal took a major step forward with an early morning vote in the Senate along party lines that showcased the Democrats’ ability to proceed on a bill without Republican support.

In corporate news, Pinterest Inc. surged as the digital scrapbooking and search company reported sales that topped estimates. In the meantime, Peloton Interactive Inc. sank after saying said it can’t keep up with surging demand for its exercise machines and warning that profit will be squeezed.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6 per cent as of 1:17 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was unchanged.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.5 per cent.

The euro jumped 0.6 per cent to US$1.2039.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 105.38 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.16 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.45 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased four basis points to 0.482 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 1 per cent to US$56.78 a barrel.

Gold rose 1 per cent to US$1,811.76 an ounce.

Silver climbed 2.4 per cent to US$26.99 per ounce.