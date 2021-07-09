U.S. stocks registered another milestone high amid a broad-based rebound and Treasuries snapped an eight-day rally fueled by concerns about global growth amid the spread of COVID-19 variants.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose as much as 1 per cent to a record intraday high, rebounding from the biggest drop in about three weeks on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial and Nasdaq Composite indexes are also on pace for record closes. Financial shares led the gains with rising yields increasing the outlook for profits. The Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced, with all sectors in the green. The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies and oil gained for a second day.

“The market is still on a positive trajectory and obviously there are going to be bumps along the way,” said Leslie Thompson, managing member of Spectrum Management Group.

JPMorgan Asset Management, BlackRock Inc. and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management -- which together account for some US$12 trillion in assets -- are among money managers betting global growth is still on track, with second-quarter earnings season starting next week set to bolster confidence. China’s central bank cut the amount of cash most banks must hold in reserve, while the European Central Bank on Thursday indicated it will tolerate an inflation overshoot, implying an even longer period of loose policy.

“It shows how schizophrenic the market can be,” said Norm Conley, chief executive officer of JAG Capital Management. “Only 60 days ago the narrative was that not only was the economy recovering, it was recovering too fast -- here we are now.”

The 10-year Treasury yield remains on course for a second consecutive weekly decline. The 30-year yield broke below 1.90 per cent on Thursday for the first time since February.

Meanwhile, tension between the U.S. and China continues to bubble. Washington added 34 Chinese entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang.

Elsewhere, Biogen shares fell after the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said she is seeking a federal investigation of the approval of the Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm, a highly unusual step that will increase scrutiny of a heavily criticized clearance.

Oil was still headed for its first weekly loss since May after being whipsawed by the OPEC+ dispute. Bitcoin is trending higher after trading most of the week in a narrow range, emblematic of a reduced ardor for speculative investments like cryptocurrencies and meme stocks.

On the virus front, Pfizer Inc. plans to request U.S. emergency authorization in August for a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine and said it’s confident it will be effective against the more-virulent delta variant. South Korea will raise curbs on social distancing to the highest level in Seoul for two weeks starting Monday.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent as of 2:39 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1877

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.3886

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 110.17 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.35 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.29 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.66 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3 per cent to US$74.63 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,811.80 an ounce

--With assistance from Kamaron Leach.